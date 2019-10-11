UAW submits counterproposal to GM, waits for possible deal

There is new hope for a possible end to the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors.

On the UAW International Union Facebook page, the union said that a counterproposal was made to GM, and if it accepts it will have reached a deal.

"With this latest comprehensive proposal, if GM accepts and agrees to this group of proposals, we will have a Tentative Agreement," wrote Terry Dittes, the UAW vice president.

Dittes wrote that a tentative agreement would include a review and approval of language issues and economic terms approved by the bargaining committee. It is unclear how far apart the sides are, however.

The full letter is below:

Dear Union Brothers and Sisters:

A short time ago, today, Friday, October 11, 2019, we counterproposed to the Company’s last offer which included all of your outstanding proposals that are all at the main table and unsettled.

With this latest comprehensive proposal, if GM accepts and agrees to this group of proposals, we will have a Tentative Agreement.

A Tentative Agreement will also include a review and approval of all language issues as well as the economic terms approved by your elected Bargaining Committee.

We will continue to work, again, over this weekend to reach a Tentative Agreement on your behalf.

Brothers and Sisters, your support and perseverance has provided this entire bargaining team the energy to keep pushing and fighting for you, your families, your communities and all the working men and women in this country.

As always,

Terry Dittes

Vice President and Director

UAW General Motors Department