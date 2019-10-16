UAW to hold press conference Thursday following private meeting with GM

The UAW will hold a press conference Thursday immediately following a private meeting of UAW and GM council in the Marriott Renaissance Hotel, Michelangelo Room.

Prior to that, UAW-GM Council will first be holding a private meeting at 10:30 a.m. which is closed to all but UAW GM Council members. That press conference will be livestreamed at Fox2detroit.com/live and the FOX 2 Facebook page.

Earlier on Wednesday the United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement with General Motors after striking for more than five weeks, costing the company billions and the workers their paychecks.

UAW GM Vice President Terry Dittes announced the deal at 11:30 a.m.

“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” Dittes said in a statement.

Details of this tentative agreement were not announced and labor leaders will be flying into Detroit in the next day to vote on the deal.

Although a tentative agreement was reached, it does not mean that the strike is necessarily over.

Bargainers have to vote, followed by the union's International Executive Board of officers and regional directors. Then the General Motors Council of factory-level leaders, including local presidents and bargaining chairmen, also vote.

If they approve it, then this group would also decide if workers would put down picket signs and go back to work. It's likely, though, that the workers would stay on strike until after all members vote on the contract.



