Uber customer says her driver sexually harassed her in emails after she used service

Jennifer Clark and her fiancé used Uber on June 4th to schedule a round-trip ride to go to Inkster from Brownstown.

But days after that trip she checked one of her email accounts and was stunned by what she saw, allegedly sent by her driver.

"When I opened it up, I was floored by what it said. It was his sexual fantasies about what he wanted to do to me, and wanted me to send him pictures," Clark said. "It was gross."

Clark says the email came from the Uber driver she encountered on that June 4th trip, a driver she maintains she did not share her personal information with.

"He specifically said in the email, this is 'Guy I'm the one who drove you tonight,'" she said. "He's able to find my email address, which according to Uber they can't do, but he managed to do it."

Clark says she contacted police and the officials at the Brownstown Police Department confirm she documented the incident with them

Clark says she also contacted Uber but was outraged at the response she got.

"They are trying to find a way to blame me," she claimed. "(They asked) did I give him the number, how did I act in the ride, what did I do to provoke him.

"It's victim shaming. They obviously need to check their drivers better."

Uber responded in a statement to FOX 2, saying:

"This driver's behavior is appalling and in clear violation of our community guidelines. We immediately removed his access to the app as soon as this was reported to us."

But the company also makes it clear that it can't understand how this incident took place because personal contact information for both the rider and the driver is protected when using the Uber app.

It also has features in place, it said, like one that hides the exact pickup and drop-off address from a driver's trip history.

Clark says Uber refunded her money and her days of using a ride share service are in her past.

"I'm done," she said. "I don't trust it."

