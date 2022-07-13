University of Michigan Board of Regents expected to pick Santa Ono as new president

The University of Michigan Board of Regents will meet Wednesday to elect the school's new president.

Santa Ono, the president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia, is expected to be the board's pick when they convene at 1 p.m.

Ono has also held the role of president at the University of Cincinnati. He was named America's most notable university president by Inside Higher Education in 2015, while in Ohio.

The new president will replace interim president Mary Sue Coleman.

Coleman has been serving in the position since Mark Schlissel was removed in January. The university cited an inappropriate relationship with a staff member as the reason after a closed-door meeting.

On Dec. 8, 2021, an anonymous complaint was given to the Board that Schlissel may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member at the university. An investigation revealed that his University email account was being used to communicate "in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University" over a period of years.

"As you know, the Regents received an anonymous complaint regarding an alleged sexual affair between you and a subordinate," the board wrote in its letter to Schlissel informing him of his removal. "An investigation has revealed that your interactions with the subordinate were inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan."