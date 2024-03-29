US Marshals-involved shooting leads to arrest after driver drags officers

A suspect attempting to drive away from an arrest led to an officer-involved shooting Friday morning outside the Warren Days Inn.

Members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team were being dragged by the suspect's car when one of them fired a shot. No one was hit, and the suspect was taken into custody.

At the time, they were attempting an arrest of the male suspect who had several violent felony warrants when he attempted to drive away.

The three DFAT members suffered various rash injuries from the suspect dragging them.

"There were no injuries to members of the public and the one suspect is in custody," said a release.

Detectives from the Second District, Special Investigation Section is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

An investigator's report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office once the investigation is completed.

