US postal carrier charged with assault, lying to police after brawl with Flint women

A mail carrier has been charged with assault and battery and lying to police following a fight with two other women that was recorded on cellphone video outside a Flint apartment complex.

The Genesee County prosecutor's office says charges were filed Tuesday against 29-year-old Trista Paige Newton.

Video still of the fight between women and a US postal carrier.

Flint police were called April 8 to a report of a hit-and-run crash and saw that a Postal Service vehicle had damage to its front end. Newton initially told officers that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle and that she was assaulted by the driver and a passenger of the second vehicle.

But after police did some more digging they learned the exact opposite happened. The postal worker struck the women's car, then threw the first punch after an argument ensued, investigators said.

Police later spoke with the other two women and witnesses.

Genesee County Prosecuting Attorney David Leyton is charging Newton with lying to police and assault and battery.

Advertisement

Leyton says the two other women in the video who were initially taken into custody but released soon after, will not face any charges.

The law enforcement arm of the Post Office released a statement which reads:

"In order to preserve the integrity of our investigations and to prevent fundamental unfairness to the subjects of those investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service does not confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on the existence of its ongoing investigations."

Video still of the fight between two women and a US postal carrier.

The US Postal Inspector declined to comment on Newton's charges, citing their desire to preserve the integrity of their investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.