Veterans Day deals: Kroger, Meijer offering military discount Saturday

Both Meijer and Kroger will celebrate Veterans Day with a discount for vets and current service members on Saturday.

The grocery chains are offering 10% off shopping orders.

Veterans, servicemembers, and dependents can take advantage of this discount by showing their ID at checkout. Kroger shoppers must be rewards members to get the discount.

Meijer said there are exclusions to the deal, though the retailer did not specify them. Kroger said its discount excludes alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, Gift Cards/Certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions, and guest or customer services and fees.

In addition to grocery store discounts, dozens of restaurants are giving veterans free food and drinks this weekend. See a list of Veterans Day freebies here.