Victim in critical condition after reckless driver slams into stopped traffic on I-94 near I-275
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning.
Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.
The victim who was in the car was critically injured. The pickup driver was not hurt.