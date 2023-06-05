Victim shot while walking near University of Michigan campus; police look for shooter

Ann Arbor police are looking for the shooter after a victim was shot while walking near the University of Michigan campus early Sunday.

Three males were walking east in the 1200 block of South University around 12:30 a.m. when they passed a male walking the opposite way. One of the males in the group had an altercation with the person walking the other way.

Police said the lone male pulled out a handgun and shot the victim who was with the group before fleeing on foot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect, described as a tall Black male who was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, white shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.