Victim uncooperative after Southfield shooting, police say

article

A victim is not cooperating with the investigation after he was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Southfield, police said.

Police said the 23-year-old Lathrup Village man was shot in the buttocks in the 23000 block of Providence Drive just after 3:10 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed as stable.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other, but they haven't been able to identify or arrest the shooter. There is no threat to the public.