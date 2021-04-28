VIDEO: 2 ride on roof of SUV on I-96 in Detroit while others hang out of windows

Video captured on I-96 shows people riding on top of and hanging out of an SUV as it traveled on the freeway in Detroit.

The woman who took the video said saw the vehicle driving westbound on I-96 near I-94 after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and started recording.

Two people can be seen riding on the roof while two other people were hanging out of side windows. The SUV then exited I-96 onto I-94.

RELATED: Driverless SUV stuck in reverse doing donuts on 8 Mile in Detroit

The witness said that the vehicle she was riding in was traveling about 60 mph trying to catch up with the SUV, showing how fast it was going while people hung on to the roof.

The witness did not call the police. FOX 2 reached out to Michigan State Police about the incident but hasn't heard back.