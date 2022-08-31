Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit

article

Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday.

The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.

Moments later, he got into the driver's seat and drove away, while a gray Dodge Charger followed him.

Police are looking for both suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.