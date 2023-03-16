VIDEO: Dearborn Police shooting of armed man inside police station

The Dearborn Police Department has released surveillance video that showed the moment a 33-year-old man walked into the police station, pulled a gun, and was killed a week before Christmas.

Ali Naji, 33, was killed on Dec. 18 after he entered the lobby of the police station and pointed a gun at an officer behind the desk and pulled the trigger. The gun, however, malfunctioned or jammed and a Dearborn Police Officer shot and killed him.

Dearborn and Michigan State Police both said that Naji walked into the police department and pulled out a gun and tried to shoot at an officer inside. However, the gun jammed, giving the officer time to pull out his gun and shoot and kill Naji.

The officer was behind a bullet-resistant window in the front desk of the police station. When Naji walked in, the officer had stepped back and then, as Naji pulled out his gun, the officer pulled his own weapon, shooting Naji multiple times.

When Naji’s gun was recovered the safety was off and one round was in the chamber.

After the officer shot Naji, additional officers arrived and secured the scene. Naji was then taken to the hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

Ten days ago, his family filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Dearborn Police Department, claiming excessive force and wrongful death.

On Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor determined that no charges will be filed against the officer, saying Naji posed an immediate threat.

"We may never know why Mr. Naji walked into the Dearborn Police Department with a loaded weapon attempting to fire it at a police officer. My office will not be issuing charges in this case. Although extremely tragic, this is a clear case where the officer acted in lawful self-defense and in the defense of others," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.