Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer in Dearborn Police Department; investigation continues

A man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said.

According to police, the 33-year-old man entered the lobby of the police station around 3:30 p.m. Once inside, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the desk.

"The individual attempted to fire the gun at the officer, prompting the officer to discharge multiple rounds that struck the individual," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

The man was taken to a hosptial, where he died. No officers were hurt.

An investigation is now underway as Michigan State Police try to determine a motive. Police did note that the suspect has a history of mental illness.