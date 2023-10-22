VIDEO: MSP Trooper and local boater rescue kayaker from frigid water in northern Michigan

A Michigan State Police trooper rescued a kayaker who'd fallen in the water in northern Michigan.

MSP says Trooper Park responded to the kayaker's distress call around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The kayaker, a 37-year-old man from West Olive, had fallen in the water on Long Lake in Long Lake Township.

Trooper Park asked a man on the shoreline with a boat to help him rescue the kayaker, MSP says.

MSP says the kayaker was shivering and had begun to lose his fine motor skills. The temperature outside was 47 degrees; it was 53 degrees in the water.

The kayaker told Trooper Park he had been in the water for about an hour.

A Long Lake Fire Department member arrived on another vessel operated by local citizens, MSP says. The citizens, along with Long Lake FD personnel, recovered the kayak and belongings.

The kayaker was taken to the Crescent Shores Boat Launch and transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Michigan Conservation Officers, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Deputies, and Long Lake Emergency Services responded to the scene.