Video, photo released of man who set car on fire outside Detroit post office

Police are still searching for a man who approached a parked vehicle at a post office, broke the passenger-side window, and poured an accelerant inside – causing an explosion that injured him in the process.

The Aug. 15 explosion also set fire to five other nearby cars in the parking lot, on Harper Avenue in Detroit. Four of the vehicles were charred.

The suspect targeted Tiffany Randall's white Chevy Traverse. She is a mother who works at the post office, and was out delivering mail at the time of the incident.

"I'm going to sleep thinking about it, waking up thinking about it," she said. "My mind is just constantly running."

Randall told FOX 2 she does not recognize the suspect at all, and has no idea why he would set her vehicle on fire.

A man set fire to a post office employee's vehicle on Aug. 15, 2024, causing an explosion that damaged surrounding vehicles.

"People (are) saying, ‘oh, she has to know who he is,’ and I absolutely don't. If I did, I wouldn't be here," Randall said. "They wouldn't have to put the photos out… I don't know why I would know who he is and not tell on him."

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The suspect is described by police as a heavyset man.

He was last seen in a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, and light-colored pants, according to a video and photo released by DPD.

Suspect appears to be injured after setting a vehicle on fire in Detroit, causing an explosion that damaged six cars in total.

The man who set the car on fire was the only person injured in the explosion. His face and shirt appeared to have blood on them in the released photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP, or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.TV. The case number is 2408150196.