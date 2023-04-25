Video: Police recover 'plethora' of stolen Bath and Body Works candles from women banned from Michigan

Police body camera footage captured officers recovering dozens of stolen Bath and Body Works candles after two suspects fled the Bloomfield Township store with them last week.

Kiara Bannister and Canedra Barabino, who are both 24, were seen stealing the candles at the store at 2141 S. Telegraph Rd. on April 17, police said.

Kiara Bannister (left) and Canedra Barabino

Officers stopped the pair later and saw "a plethora of Bath and Body Works candles scattered throughout the vehicle." During a search of the vehicle, police recovered more than $1,600 worth of stolen candles.

"There's no way they walked out with this much (expletive) in one go," one officer said while removing candles from the car.

The officers found four or five bags filled with candles, along with candles scattered around the car.

Bannister and Barabino have a previous conviction for felony organized retail fraud in Royal Oak and a probation order out of Livingston County prohibiting them from entering Michigan.

Bannister was charged with first-degree retail fraud, and Barabino was charged with organized retail crime and third-degree retail fraud. Both women posted $5,000 cash/surety bonds while they await their next court date.