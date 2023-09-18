VIDEO: Speeding driver goes airborne, hits 3 people after slamming into MSP vehicle on Southfield Freeway

A speeding driver slammed into a Michigan State Police vehicle before going airborne and hitting three people, including a trooper, Sunday on the Southfield Freeway.

The trooper had a car pulled over along the freeway near Fenkell in Detroit around 12:50 a.m. The trooper and car occupants were outside a car in front of the patrol vehicle when a driver in an SUV crashed into the patrol car and flew into the stopped car.

The trooper and the people who had been in the stopped car were hit and suffered noncritical injuries.

(Photo: Michigan State Police)

Police said the suspect, who also suffered noncritical injuries, was belligerent and uncooperative at the scene.

"Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don’t drive impaired. It is that easy."

