Vigil for Pontiac mom and sons that froze • 133 dogs rescued in dogfighting ring bust • Armed carjacking

Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023.

"Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.

35-year-old Monica Cannady, 9-year-old Kyle Milton, and 3-year-old Malik Milton were found dead in a field near Crystal Lake, which is near Telegraph and Woodward Avenue. Their deaths were ruled accidental, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for each as hypothermia.

Cannady's 10-year-old daughter named Lilly was the sole survivor. Authorities learned about the deaths when the girl knocked on a door and said her family was dead in a field. She was hospitalized with hypothermia.

"We need to not Just think about but work towards measures, so this tragedy never happens again," said Tim Greimel, the Mayor of Pontiac.

Cannady had an apartment but was suffering a mental health crisis that led her to seek shelter outside. According to the sheriff, Cannady thought people were out to get her, including the police. Family members said she started acting differently about three weeks ago, so they tried to help, but Cannady fled with the children.

A day before their deaths, Cannady and the children were knocking on doors in the area, and she was telling people that they were hungry. However, she wouldn't accept money and eventually wandered away.

"There are those who will tell you this is just something that happened. Mental health is real, mental illness is real."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after they learned their Deputies had been in contact with the mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. The investigation was completed and the deputy who was at the focus of the investigation resigned on January 22, 2023.

133 animals recovered in dogfighting ring bust

An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Ferndale, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs from multiple properties in Detroit and around Michigan.

The nonprofit said it deployed 66 responders to help local, state, and federal law enforcement officers locate and remove the animals from the homes. A video posted on Instagram shows some of the dogs chained up and outside. Police executed "numerous search warrants" along the way to recovering the dogs, the post said.

It is "believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history." According to the nonprofit, most of the dogs that were rescued were found living outside and wearing "heavy tow-style chains with minimal shelter from the elements." Many needed medical care for illnesses or injuries.

"Bark Nation was the sole animal response agency involved with this case, and is providing daily care for the 133 dogs rescued," continued the post. The nonprofit says it anticipates the costs of helping the dogs, providing daily care, and any other post-seizure work will cost more than $74,000. Find out more information about how to donate here.

2 sought in armed carjacking case on Detroit's northwest side

Detroit police are seeking information on two suspects who carjacked a man last week.

Two armed men walked up to a man inside his car on Jan 24. in the 19100 block of Telegraph, said police. Officials said the 56-year-old man was ordered to get out of his car by the suspects.

The man got out, and the two suspects drove off in his car; a light blue 2013 Chrysler 200. The first suspect is described as a slim man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is a slim man in all black clothing.

Anyone who recognizes these carjacking suspects, or with information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313)596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) Speak-Up.

Protesters in Detroit call for justice over Tyre Nichols fatal beating

A small group of protestors gathered Saturday to call for justice after Tyre Nichols's fatal beating videos were released. The footage came out one day after the officers were charged with Nichols’ murder. Nichols’ died a few days after the incident.

"I don’t know what was going on in those officers’ minds," said Glenda Mcgadney, one of the protestors. The fatal beating happened after a routine traffic stop earlier this month. On Friday, the Memphis police department released graphic body cam video of the deadly beating.

"We’re glad that they were charged and glad that they released the video. We think the only reason they did that is that they feared another movement, another explosion like there was around George Floyd," said Donna Stern.

Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. His death sparked outrage and prompted demonstrators to march in cities all over America — demanding justice, reform, and change. More than two years later, people are asking how could this type of horrific police brutality happened again.

Gas prices up 10 cents from last week

Michigan gas prices rose for the second week in a row after AAA reports that regular unleaded fuel is up another 10 cents. On average, Michigan drivers are paying $3.47 a gallon - 37 cents higher than last month.

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $52, AAA reports. That's relief from the record-high last year when the same amount of fuel would have cost closer to $70. Demand rose slightly - possibly due to more people driving during what's been a mild winter.

Typically, it's the need for heating homes that drives up the cost. Much of the market believes China's reopening to the world following an end to its Zero Covid strategy may be driving some surge in prices.

In Metro Detroit, gas costs $3.50 on average - the highest in the state.

Daily Forecast

After a large dose of winter this weekend, expect temperatures to tumble further this week, falling into the teens on Tuesday and again on Friday. A brief warm-up might get us out of freezing on Thursday, but don't count on it. Today will be a high of 26 with clouds.

What else we're watching

A local story out of the northern Michigan town of Empire reports the grave of a man who served during the U.S. Civil War has been formally marked. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported the manager of Maple Grove cemetery had done research on the dead buried at the area. In honor of Black History Month this February, the Noon will broadcast from WGPR Studios today. The hidden gem honors African American contributions in the broadcast industry. Check out several guest segments along with Lee Thomas and Maurielle Lue on the road Monday. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl out of Ann Arbor. The Pioneer High School student has been gone since Jan. 27 when she was on her way to school. The Detroit Grand Prix is expected to unveil a model Indy car that was designed by students at Detroit Public Schools. The event was rescheduled for Monday after inclement weather postponed the event last week. A New Boston teenager is getting praise for returning a wad of cash that was dropped in a Meijer last week. It was first reported by The News Herald.

Hurts, Mahomes to be first Black quarterbacks to face off in historic Super Bowl matchup

Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl. It’s fitting that a season which began with 11 Black QBs starting in Week 1 will end with a historic matchup.

Mahomes can become the first two-time winner if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. Hurts aims to become the fourth Black QB to win the Super Bowl, joining Williams, Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

Steve McNair, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton and Wilson also started in the Super Bowl and lost.