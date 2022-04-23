Vigil held for 23-year-old father of two killed on Thursday in Detroit

Family and loved ones came together to remember 23-year-old Tyrone Parker Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

Tyrone was killed on Thursday in the Brewster Housing Complex near Mack and St. Beaubien.

RELATED: Argument leads to fatal shooting in Brewster Homes complex, gunman on the run

"I should not have to bury my oldest child. It's not right," said Markeila Parker, Tyrone's mom.

Tyrone was a father himself.

"He has two kids… Why leave them hurting? Did not get a chance to be a father to raise those kids," Markeila said.

The vigil was held on Belvidere and Goethe St. The wounds of what happened are as raw as the emotions coming to the surface.

"It's not right… it's not fair… I shouldn't have to keep going through this. I'm tired," Markeila said.

Tyrone's mom has seen enough pain for two lifetimes.

"My heart is broken for the second time… Why me? Why?"

In December 2019, 19-year-old Tymarion Tiller, Tyrone Parker's younger brother, was shot and killed outside a liquor store.

"I'm tired. I've lost two sons to gun violence. It's time to put the guns down," Markeila said.

Advertisement

Police have not made any arrests in Tyrone's murder. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.