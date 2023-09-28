Vigil held for Grosse Pointe teen, SMU student killed by suspected drunk driver in Dallas

On Thursday night - friends and family gathered to say goodbye to 19-year-old Honor Wallace.

"She was the most beautiful person that I’ve ever know and always there to make you smile," said one woman speaking at the vigil.

"Honor was such an amazing person and the world will never be the same without her, but I know she’s busy doing all the work she needs to up there," another said.

The 2022 graduate of University Liggett High School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Honor was a sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

She was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Sunday near campus. Police say the driver — a 27-year-old woman — ran a red light and slammed into Honor’s car.

"Even though Honor’s time with us was way too short - 19 years too short - they were filled with joy, curiosity adventure and love," said David Wallace, her father.

Outside her high school - loved ones held candles and held each other as they shared their feelings about Honor.

"I just will always treasure all of the time i got with her," said a friend. "And I want to focus on that, and not focus on what never can be right now."

"You can’t get enough accolades about that beautiful soul and the world is a little less without here," said a woman.

"It was definitely a life too short but I can tell you that was a life very well lived," her father said.

According to Dallas police, Wallace had the right of way when another driver, 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis ran a red light and hit Wallace's Volkswagen.

An arrest warrant affidavit shows that she told police that she consumed a single margarita infused with tequila shots at a local bar prior to getting behind the wheel. She also said she took medication for her ADHD.

Pollis only received minor injuries and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

She is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Honor Wallace



