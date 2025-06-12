Vigil planned for Erebus founder Ed Terebus outside Pontiac haunted house

article

Those mourning the death of Erebus Haunted Attraction founder Ed Terebus can pay their respects to the late horror great this weekend.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 8:45 a.m. outside the Pontiac haunted house. Then, at 9:45 a.m., a hearse carrying Ed's body will pass by the crowd for a final farewell.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, candles, and memorabilia that reminds them of Ed if they have it. A limited number of candles will be available.

The backstory:

Ed, 62, died on June 7.

Ed and his brother, Jim Terebus, started Erebus more than 25 years ago when they transformed a Pontiac building into a large haunt that has won awards and has held a Guinness World Record.

Beyond Erebus, Ed has been involved in the haunt industry since the 80s. He also produced the Fear Finder, an annual publication featuring places to get scared each Halloween.