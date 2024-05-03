article

No charges will be filed in a voter intimidation case out of Plymouth Township, the Michigan attorney general announced Thursday afternoon.

An election worker/inspector had admitted to placing a non-functioning camera and solar light around a voter ballot box near Risen Christ Lutheran Church. The man was caught on a security camera attaching a camera to a light pole with a plastic tie.

The individual came forward amid the investigation, and said his intent was to deter tampering and promote honest voting.

Because there was insufficient evidence of corrupt intent, no criminal charge was filed, Dana Nessel's office announced.

"While this incident did not rise to illegal activity, it serves as an important reminder for all Michigan voters, election workers and volunteers to know what is and what isn’t allowed at polling locations and to comply with the law," she said in a statement.

The Plymouth Township Clerk's Office first alerted authorities of alleged voter intimidation last February after a light was found mounted to a homemade pole positioned near a ballot box. There was no tampering of the ballot box itself.