Fake DTE workers: Second suspect charged for murder, home invasion in Rochester Hills

The second man accused of posing as a DTE worker has been charged in the home invasion and murder of a 72-year-old Rochester Hills resident.

Joshua Zuazo, 39, of Dearborn, has been charged in the October 11 crime in which Hussein 'Sam' Murray was beaten to death and his wife assailted and tied up, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Police say it was Zuazo and Carlos Jose Hernandez who impersonated DTE workers checking for a gas leak. Hernandez, also of Dearborn, has already been charged and is being jailed while waiting extradition from Lousiana where he was found and arrested.

"Impersonating utility workers - people we need and rely on, is despicable and threatens the sense of security of everyone in our community." said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from violent predators, and we will vigorously pursue justice for the victims in this case."

Zuazo and Hernandez went to the 72-year-old couple's house first at 10 p.m. Thursday, but were denied being let in through the Ring camera two-way talk feature.

The two men are said to have returned Friday morning when they were allowed to enter the residence.

Investigators say Murray signed a piece of paper purportedly from DTE and escorted the defendants to the basement. Shortly thereafter, the defendants came up and asked the female victim where the money and jewelry were.

Hussein Murray (Photo courtesy of Murray family)

They allegedly duct-taped her wrists and ankles. At one point, she started to scream, and investigators say Hernandez hit her across the face.

The defendants searched the house, took the female victim’s phone and watch, and left.

Zuazo and Hernandez left in an older model white pick-up truck with a DTE sign on the side, while Murray's wife called 911.

The male victim was found deceased in the basement with his wrists and ankles duct taped.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Hernandez was located in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was taken into custody.

On October 14, 2024, law enforcement located Zuazo in Plymouth Township, and he was taken into custody.

Zuazo remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail.

Officials at DTE encourage customers to ask to see a badge with a photo ID, from anyone who arrives at their home or business saying they are from DTE.

If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them inside. If you are unsure if the person claiming to be from DTE is legitimate, immediately call DTE customer service at 800-477-4747.

If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, insisting to be let inside, call 911.

Both defendants are charged with Felony Murder and two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment. Felony Murder is a felony punishable by life without parole and requires DNA to be taken upon arrest. Unlawful Imprisonment is a felony punishable by up to 15 Years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $20,000. Charges are accusations and individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released this Ring video



