Walk among life-size dinosaurs at Canterbury Village's Dino Stroll

Walk among dinosaurs later this month at the Dino Stroll in Canterbury Village.

Nearly 75 life-sized dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures will come to life, including T-rexes, Velociraptors, and stegosauruses. Plus, there will be entertainment by the Dino Band and the chance to explore skeletons, fossils, and dinosaur eggs.

The Dino Stroll is May 20-30.

Tickets are $14.99 plus service fees. Children 2 and younger, as well as military members and veterans, are free. Parking is $5. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to buy tickets.

Canterbury Village is at 2325 Joslyn Ct. in Lake Orion.

