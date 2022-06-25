Walled Lake man killed in motorcycle crash in Oakland County

A Walled Lake man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Oakland County.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township.

Police say the victim was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Clish, 68, was identified by police as the motorcyclist. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Davisburg woman received minor injuries.

Alcohol and or drug use do not appear to be factored in the crash, police said.



