1 shot in Walled Lake neighbor dispute, leading to barricaded gunman situation

A suspect barricaded himself inside a Walled Lake home for hours after shooting a neighbor early Friday.

Police responded to a condominium complex on Dover Hill just after 4 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing shots. A victim who was shot in the leg was taken to a hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Details ae limited, but police said that a neighbor dispute led to the shooting and barricaded situation.

Hours later, police were at the scene using loudspeakers to try to get the suspect to surrender. Just after 8:35 a.m., the suspect surrendered.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office advised residents to avoid Decker between Maple and Pontiac Trail.

