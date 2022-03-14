Warm temperatures this week, Royal Oak church ransacked, fundraiser for splash pad honoring Jessica Starr

The good news is that climbing gas prices have finally stalled out in the U.S. The bad news is that stagnation stills keeps the average costs for filling up someone's vehicle at record-high levels.

After weeks of what looked like an unstoppable trend of climbing prices of petrol, AAA reports that the average price fell a half-cent after hitting a record $4.326 on Saturday. In Michigan, prices declined to $4.24 a gallon.

In Michigan, it's 27 cents higher than a week ago and 89 cents higher than a month ago, coming out to an average of $63 for filling up a 15-gallon tank.

While the leveling out of price increases is a positive indicator that things aren't getting worse, sustained record-high levels means people who can't compensate for the price hike will need to be careful with how they plan our their trips.

According to AAA, crude oil "began to show some weakness" last week when prices declined on Wednesday. Yet, it remains under several pressure points keeping costs high, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"After setting a new record high of $4.26 per gallon, Michigan gas prices dropped slightly," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are still facing the highest gas prices in over a decade."

Michigan gas price levels:

Metro Detroit averages at $4.25

Marquette averages at $4.28

Ann Arbor averages at $4.26

Benton Harbor at $425

Grand Rapids at $4.23

Flint at $4.23

Warm air creeps back into Southeast Michigan

Are you enjoying your new sunrise/sunset times? The skies will be filled with mid and high clouds as our week of warmer weather kicks off.

And the 60s are set to arrive Wednesday and Thursday! Rain will be around at times this week, with a spotty shower possible late tonight and again tomorrow.

Most of us will see plain ole' rain, but along and north of I-69 (places like Lapeer and Port Huron), residents may see a brief period of light wintry mix. I'd say a spotty rain shower is possible Tuesday morning or afternoon, but the FOX Futurecast is painting the best bet for a bit of rain midday tomorrow.

Rain totals will be under .10 inches and we'll ditch the wet weather Wednesday as we crank up the warmth several notches. Thursday will be mainly dry with the chance for some rain showers late in the day as a cold front approaches. Our wettest time this week looks to be Friday with widespread rain and slightly cooler temperatures returning.

Man charged with ransacking Royal Oak church

A South Korean man faces charges after officers allegedly found him ransacking a Detroit-area church last week. Authorities said officers were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Royal Oak last Tuesday night to investigate a report that a suspicious person was inside the church building.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old South Korean man throwing things around inside the church before he began dragging a damaged religious statue out of the church, local media reported.

Police said the man is also accused of damaging an outdoor flood light, breaking four windows on the front doors of the church and throwing garbage and potted plants outside the church.

He has been been arraigned on one count each of breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Trial for 4 men accused of plotting to abduct Gov. Whitmer delayed over COVID-19

The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was scheduled to resume Monday has been postponed at least until Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered the delay Sunday. Undercover FBI agents and informants were expected to testify in the coming weeks, as were two co-conspirators who pleaded guilty prior to trial as prosecutors build their case against four defendants accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

The trial could last more than a month.

In testimony last week, prosecutors sought to counter defense claims that the four were entrapped, tricked by the FBI into joining a kidnapping conspiracy that wouldn’t have occurred to them otherwise. Prosecutors laid the groundwork of their case by calling FBI investigators to explain how they obtained covert recordings and social media posts. They entered some of that key evidence.

On Thursday, jurors heard for the first time a recording of one of the defendants specifically talk about kidnapping the Democratic governor. Barry Croft Jr. could be heard saying there should be "a quick, precise grab" of Whitmer.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Fundraiser held for splash pad honoring Jessica Starr

The family of Jessica Starr and the Novi Parks Foundation hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for the creation of a splash pad in Novi named after her. The fundraiser was held at Top Golf in Auburn Hills for an afternoon of fun, golf, food, raffles, and a silent auction.

"There’s a lot of trauma but out of that people come together, and we really see the true kindness of people," said Bob Starr, Jessica's dad. Jessica Starr passed away in 2018. "It’s a community effort. It's remembering Jess in a wonderful, positive way," said Carol Starr, Jessica's mom.

Her family is working alongside the City of Novi, corporate partners, and Michigan State University, Jessica's alma mater, to make the splash pad a reality. "A splash pad is one of the number one amenities that we don’t have in our parks right now that people want," said Jeff Much, City of Novi Director of Parks and Recreation. "You’ve seen the support on FOX 2, outpouring of support, the donations coming in."

Jessica's children have also played a part in the design of the park. "Noah wanted a rainbow, Riley wanted a spinning frog and umbrellas and rainbows," said Carol. It's slated to be built at Bosco Field on 11 Mile and Beck.

What else we're watching

Well that was quick. Tom Brady is backing out of retirement and will return to Tampa Bay to play a 23rd season in the NFL. His announcement on Twitter said he had "unfinished business" in the league. Ever wonder what the times for sunrise and sunset would be without Daylight Savings? In the summer, the sun would be rising as early as 4:55 a.m. In the winter, it wouldn't come up until about 9 a.m. Pfizer's CEO says the company has submitted data to the FDA arguing for the effectiveness of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the company has a 2-dose series following by a booster shot taken 5-6 months afterwards. The Michigan Municipal League is unveiling a new tool that communities can use to find opportunities for funding state and federal water infrastructure projects. The MI Water Navigator is available for use by both government and private utilities. Construction on the Ford Road bridges over Hines Drive in Dearborn begins Monday. The $4.8 million project will be completed this fall.

Daily Forecast

Plan for a milder Monday after a chilly Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 50s. Some rain is expected to fall Tuesday morning.

Time change fatigue? National Napping Day 2022 aims to help you recuperate

The start of a new week can be tough for many. The weekend has ended and you are likely looking for a way to sneak in some extra rest — not to mention the start of daylight saving time.

Well, you're in luck because Monday is National Napping Day.

National Napping Day was created to spread awareness of the positive health benefits of taking a nap, according to Sleep Advisor.org. It adds that napping between 20-30 minute intervals has been shown to improve an individual’s awareness and energy.

The unofficial day of slumber was created by William Anthony and his wife Camille Anthony in 1999. The couple wanted to highlight the health benefits of getting enough sleep, which is why the day is observed the Monday after daylight saving time — when the country "springs" forward.