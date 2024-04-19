article

Warren police are at the scene of a child shooting at the Cove 10 Apartment Complex Friday afternoon.

The 8-year-old victim shot himself in the face with a gun and is in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment on the third floor of the building. Investigators say both parents were home when the shooting took place.

"So far, it appears that the child may have found a handgun in the residence and shot himself in the head area. Both of the child’s parents were home at the time of this unfortunate incident," Warren police said in a statement. "Investigators will be examining whether the handgun was safely and securely stored."

According to police, officers and the fire department worked to rush the child to an area hospital, where he is "responsive to pain stimuli."

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.