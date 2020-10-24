Warren councilman cuffs woman posting Black Lives Matter stickers on Trump signs

A Warren City Councilman is accused of handcuffing a woman in Eastpointe as she was putting Black Lives Matter stickers on signs but may be facing charges himself.

The citizen's arrest happened during a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Eastpointe.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman allegedly started posting Black Lives Matter stickers on Trump signs during the rally, eventually catching the attention of attendee and Warren City Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

The councilman went after the woman with handcuffs, which he admits that he carries regularly.

When he approached her with cuffs, she pulled out Silly String.

Retiree and Republican Bruce Colson lives nearby and said he watched everything unfold in front of him.

"There was Trump flags goin’ and music playing," he said. "We said it must be some political ploy because everything has gone crazy."

This was no ploy. Kabacinski was apparently unphased by the silly string and wrangled the woman before handcuffing her hands behind her back until police arrived.

No one was arrested but police are investigating.

The councilman told a local paper he is former military police and carries cuffs because of past protest incidents.

Colson said just because that's his old job doesn't mean he should still use those tools.

"I worked on generators for years and I don’t carry around tools to work on generators anymore. I’m done," Colson said.

We tried getting a hold of the councilman but received no response.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is waiting to say more until the Macomb County Prosecutor makes a charging decision in the case next week.

"I don’t know too much about handcuffing someone that would be, I think, left up to a police officer," Fouts said. "I’d follow the golden rule do onto others as you would wish they would do unto you."

Colson, or his part, says it is possible to coexist as Republicans and Democrats. In fact, he was having a conversation with his democratic neighbor that night.

"We have a mutual agreement - we don’t talk about politics. Since we know what each other's values are, we just don't talk about it. I’m not going to change his mind he’s not going to change my mind, obviously, so we just get along that way," Colson said.