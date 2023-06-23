Warren councilman found guilty after selling Trump merchandise without a license

article

A jury found Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski guilty after he was caught selling Trump merchandise without a license.

Kabacinski was convicted of a misdemeanor ordinance violation. He was sentenced Wednesday to one year of non-reporting probation and must pay an $825 fine.

He was caught selling Trump memorabilia near a 2021 rally in Utica.

This isn't the only time Kabacinski has been in trouble with the law since he was elected. He pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace after handcuffing a woman who was posting Black Lives Matter signs in 2020. He received a year of probation for that.