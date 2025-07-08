Warren domestic violence suspect killed after police shootout in Detroit

The Brief Warren police shot Rakim Wright, a suspect in a domestic violence case; family disputes police claim he fired shots at officers. Wright allegedly choked his girlfriend, set his house on fire, stole a car and was shot after a foot chase near his mother's Detroit home. The family disagrees with the police actions, calling it murder; grieving parents declined to speak on camera, expressing anger.



Warren police say they were justified in shooting a suspect wanted for domestic violence, but the family disagrees.

What they're saying:

Police confirm they shot a man they had been pursuing, stemming from a domestic violence situation in Warren. The man was allegedly firing shots at officers as he tried to get away.

The family identified the man, Rakim Wright, known to all as "Rock," as the suspect Warren police shot.

Police say Wright was at his girlfriend’s home around 3 a.m. on Prospect Street near 8 Mile and Schoenherr when Wright tried to choke her, set the house on fire, stole a car, and began driving to Detroit.

The other side:

Warren police say Wright was firing shots at them from his car, which is disputed by the family.

"If they had two or three cars chasing him, they could’ve tackled him and cuffed him," said Dwight Savage, the suspect's brother. "They shot him. They cannot tell you he had a gun, they cannot tell you that he was shooting at them," said Savage.

After a short foot chase, Wright was shot in front of his mother’s house near McNichols and Van Dyke on Detroit’s Eastside.

"Our whole neighborhood was out," Savage said. "Everybody in the neighborhood was outside, and there was nothing but Warren Police."

Family gathered at the scene, obviously in disagreement with the Warren Police.

"They shot him, they murdered him. Not shot him, they murdered him," said Savage.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 just got done talking to the family, Rock’s mother and father.

They are very mad and absolutely disagree with what the Warren police said happened.