Warren judge arrested for suspicion of OWI after rear-ending SMART BUS

The Brief A Warren judge was arrested for suspicion of OWI after a traffic accident. Judge John Chmura rear-ended a SMART bus in Sterling Heights last night. Passengers on the bus received medical attention but none were seriously hurt.



In Macomb County where police are investigating a crash involving a SMART bus — and a sitting judge allegedly involved.

The backstory:

A police investigation is underway in Sterling Heights after a vehicle rear-ended a smart bus Wednesday night near Van Dyke and Triangle.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver was Judge John Michael Chmura, who was arrested for allegedly Operating While Intoxicated.

Several passengers were on the bus and received medical attention but none of them were seriously hurt.

Sterling Heights police responded to that traffic crash at 11:30 p.m. as investigators say the driver in a Ford Fusion rear-ended the bus.

Chmura is one of four district court judges in Warren. He was then booked at the Macomb County jail pending the results of a blood test.

The court administrator with 37th District Court in Warren said no comment. FOX 2 also went to the judge’s home, but the person who answered the door declined the opportunity to speak with us.

Ingrid Kelley: "I’m with FOX 2. Is the judge available?"

"Goodbye."

Kelley: "Can you comment on what happened?"

"No," they said, closing the door.

FOX 2 continue following this story as it develops.

Judge John Chmura