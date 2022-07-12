Warren man accused of prostituting girl online; victim rescued through sex trafficking operation

article

Authorities say they busted a Warren man accused of prostituting a girl online.

James Earl Madison-Cranford, 28, was charged last week with prostitution – accepting earnings; prostitution – transporting female; conducting a criminal enterprise, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received a tip about a minor being sex trafficked in 2017. The Task Force began investigating, and responded to an advertisement posted online to rescue the victim.

The victim told investigators that Madison-Cranford had her performing commercial sex for several months through advertisements posted online. Madison-Cranford also allegedly used his phone to post the advertisements and answer all her calls.

Madison-Cranford is being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $900,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court July 20.

He is charged as a repeat offender. According to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Madison-Cranford has previously been convicted of larceny in a building, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

"Let this case be a reminder that regardless how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse," Nessel said. "We remain committed to securing justice."