Warren Man charged after not paying over $10,000 in child support

A 42-year-old Warren man has been formally accused of owing more than $10,000 in child support.

Gregory Harp II was arraigned on Monday, June 17 for failure to pay child support. The four-year felony charge is the result of a 12-year fight to get Harp to appear in court.

"It is the responsibility of both parents to take care of a child. When a parent does not pay child support, it is only hurting the child," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido

Harp was first ordered to pay child support for a minor child on May 23, 2012. After failing to comply, he was placed under investigation by the state of Michigan in September 2023.

Since then, Macomb County Friend of the Court has issued eight show cause hearings and two bench warrants in attempt to get Harp to make a court appearance. All 10 of the legal efforts proved futile as Harp never attended the hearings to explain his failure to make the payments.

The prosecutor's office has since taken over the case. According to Lucido, Harp still refuses to cooperate to resolve the owed child support. As a result, he was charged in the 41B District Court this week.

Magistrate Ryan Zemke set his bond at $2,559.

A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for the morning of June 25. Clinton Township District Court Judge Jacob Femminineo, Jr. will oversee the case.



