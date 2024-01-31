Warren man bound over for trial after wife found stabbed to death in vehicle

article

A Warren man will stand trial for the stabbing death of his wife, who was found dead in the backseat of his vehicle last year.

Authorities say Ricardo Orozco, 56, was sitting in the driver's seat of his Dodge Durango at a gas station in Warren on Sept. 30, 2023. Police said they found his wife, who had been stabbed multiple times, in the vehicle.

After the crime, Orozco was charged with second-degree murder.

"This incident compels us to reflect on the urgent need for awareness, intervention, and support systems to break the cycle of abuse. Our commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom as we strive to shed light on domestic violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.