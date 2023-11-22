Warren man convicted of hate crime, shooting at a Black man walking near his business

article

A Warren man has been convicted of a hate crime after he used a racial slur and fired a rifle he aimed at a man in the summer of 2022.

Anthony Mangiapane, 56, was convicted this week by a Macomb County jury on one charge of ethnic intimidation and two other charges.

Mangiapane was at his business on July 27, 2022, in Warren when a man walked by on the sidewalk at 8 Mile Road and Schoenherr.

Then, while standing in a doorway wielding the rifle, said "N***** you better get moving!" before firing three shots.

The victim called 911 and Warren Police met the victim nearby before going to the business.

Mangiapane refused to come out, initially, but later surrendered.

While investigating the location, police also found a cache of weapons as well as an M203 grenade shell in a safe. It was sent to Lansing for analysis. They also found:

Pistols

Shotguns

AR-15-style rifles

High capacity magazines

Nazi memorabilia

A German Luger pistol.

Police also found a rifle with a green scope that was used during the initial confrontation with the victim.

Mangiapane was convicted Tuesday after a three-day trial on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, ethnic intimidation, and felony firearm. He could get up to eight years in prison.

He'll be sentenced on January 24, 2024, in Macomb County.

Thank you to the Macomb County jury for holding this man accountable for his hate-driven, violent actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.