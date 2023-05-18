Warren Mayor Jim Fouts responds after court rules he cannot run for 5th term

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is expected to hold a press conference Thursday after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that he cannot run for a fifth term.

Fouts has been a longtime figure in the Macomb County city's politics, serving as its mayor since 2007. His term will end following the November election this year. So far, six candidates are running in the city's primary in August.

The decision came following a protracted legal disagreement between the mayor and the city council over whether Fouts was eligible to run for re-election. He scored a legal victory earlier this year when a circuit court judge upheld a decision from the election commission that he could run again.

A Macomb County Circuit Court Judge validated that decision before a Court of Appeals reversed it.

Fouts responded that he was "cautiously confident" that the state Supreme Court would reverse the decision again, in a statement last April.

The lawsuits stem from an amendment to the city charter that was approved by voters in 2020 that limited elected officials to three terms.