Warren Mott High School closed Monday for threat made on snapchat

A high school in Warren will be closed Monday for a reported threat received through an online student safety hotline.

The Warren Mott High School said early Nov. 7 it would be closed for a reported threat over Snapchat that a student was planning to bring a gun to the school.

The school superintendent issued the notice, saying being of the closure there would also be no transportation to students who attend other schools in the district, which includes Career Preparation Center and the Butcher Education Center.

"Parents, please talk with your children today about using social media responsibly because as we have shown many times before, the consequences are severe," said Dr. Robert Livernois.

School threats have become a pervasive problem in Southeast Michigan, with districts going into lockdown or sending their students home early as a result. In South Lyon, the district saw class disrupted at the high school three times in 10 days for threats made in the bathroom.

In another occurrence at Lake Orion, a 10-year-old boy told a classmate he would shoot up the school "like Ethan Crumbley."