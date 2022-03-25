Warren Police identify suspect in Marathon gas station murder

article

The Warren Police Department has identified a man they say shot and killed another man in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station on Wednesday.

Warren Police said 22-year-old Joshua Carter is wanted for the Wednesday afternoon murder in the parking lot of the gas station on Ryan Road between 8 Mile and 9 Mile.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said on Wednesday that it appeared to be either a robbery, drug deal gone bad, or even an execution.

On Friday, Warren Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Talal Shamo and said he was shot in the stomach and head.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video of the murder and said that Shamo pulled into the gas station and sat in his Audi for several minutes. A short time leader, police said a Ford Fusion pulled up with a person in the front passenger seat.

Authorities said the front seat passenger got into Shamo's car and sat there for several minutes before getting out and retuning to the Fusion. Then Shamo appears to ‘flag down’ the people inside the Fusion and the man got out again and got back into the Audi.

Detectives said the two men struggled in the Audi until a shot was fired. Then police said the man got out of the car while Shamo opens the driver's door and falls to the ground.

That's when police said Carter got out of the driver's seat and shot Shamo multiple times, ultimately killing him.

Carter is not in custody but has been charged with first degree murder. He's described as a Black man, standing 6'4", 200 lbs, and is armed and dangerous.

Dwyer stressed that the murder is not a random act of violence and that the two parties planned to meet at the gas station beforehand.

In an interview on Friday, Dwyer told FOX 2 that police believe the passenger in the Fusion shot Shamo as well but said Carter ultimately killed him.

Anyone with information about this case should call 586-574-4815.