Man dead after shooting in Warren Marathon gas station parking lot

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday at a Warren gas station.

Police said the 46-year-old victim was killed in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station on Ryan and Jarvis, between 8 Mile and 9 Mile around 2:55 p.m.

According to police, it appears a suspect vehicle pulled into the parking lot and there was a confrontation with the victim.

The shooting was not random, and the crime remains under investigation.