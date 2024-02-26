Warren police investigate 2 fatal car crashes in 24 hours

article

Two crashes in less than 24 hours left two people dead and others injured over the weekend in Warren.

The first crash happened Saturday night at Groesbeck and 11 Mile. Police did not provide details about that crash, but did say the driver was killed when they were thrown from their vehicle.

The second crash happened Sunday around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of 10 Mile and Ryan.

Police said a driver in a Honda Accord was trying to turn left into the Tim Hortons from southbound Ryan when the car was hit by another Honda Accord that was traveling north on Ryan.

A male who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car that was hit was killed, while another passenger suffered critical injuries. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The two occupants of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. An investigation is ongoing.