Warren police offering reward after food pantry storage container firebombed

article

Warren police are offering a $500 reward after the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing.

The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal.

"We bless the community with about 75,000 pounds of food a month," said Pastor Curtiss Ostosh. "We help more than 1,500 families in south Warren."

MORE: Hamtramck teen charged after stabbing 56-year-old man to death on Belle Isle

Police say an unknown person broke into the container and firebombed all the food.

"This probably wiped out 80 percent of the food that we have," he said. "We get food from Gleaners and a number of different sources, and it’s going to be very difficult to provide in the short term."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.