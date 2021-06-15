Warren Police officer on leave after allegedly posting racist comments

article

A Warren Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after they allegedly posted racist comments on their Facebook profile.

A statement from the department said it has launched an investigation into the officer's comments.

"Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty," said police commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Media reports on Monday cited comments made by the officer who made alleged comments that were defamatory toward Black people.

"Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated. This allegation is serious and will be thoroughly investigated in accordance with Warren Police Department procedures and the officer’s collective bargaining agreement," read the statement by Dwyer, which was released Tuesday morning.

It continued "The alleged views expressed by the officer do not align with mission, goals, and philosophy of the Warren Police Department and in no way reflect on the views of the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department."

The officer made the alleged comments while off-duty, the statement also mentioned.