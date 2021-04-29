Warren police work to curb crime at apartment complex riddled with shootings, violence

Warren police have received more than 1,000 calls to 911 in the past year and a half from an apartment complex riddled with crime.

Most recently, police were at Warren Manor near 8 Mile and Dequindre for a barricaded situation.

"I heard gunshots yesterday and the night before. It woke me out of my sleep," one resident said. She described the constant crime at the complex, adding that she can't move because she can't afford to go somewhere safer.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said no other location in the city has gotten as much police attention as Warren Manor has.

"A lot of murders, break-ins," another resident said.

Dwyer said police presented management with crime statistics for the complex.

Advertisement

"You've had eight robberies, you've had 110 assaults, domestics, you've had 41 burglaries, you've had 16 weapon offenses, and over the past year and a half, we've had over 1,000 calls, 911 calls," he said.

Dwyer said when the complex management was presented with the crime stats, they were amazed and had no idea.

Management agreed to work with police to help reduce crime.

"They work with us and we work with them," Dwyer said.

There will be more patrols, and management is working with attorneys to get rid of people who are causing problems.