Warren woman charged after victims hit, 1 fatally, while crossing Detroit street

A Warren woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit two people who were crossing a Detroit street over the weekend.

Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, is charged with one count of operating while license suspended – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.

Nicholson is accused of hitting the victims just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Mack Avenue near Field Street. Lorena Washington, 43, died later that day at a hospital. A 61-year-old man was also hurt.