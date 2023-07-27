WATCH: Day two of Ethan Crumbley's hearing to decide on life without parole for Oxford HS shooting

Friday will be day two of the Miller Hearing for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley as a judge will decide whether the then-15-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison for the Oxford High School shooting.

Crumbley, now 16, will return to court on Friday for the second day of the hearing. It's being argued in Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe's courtroom. The Miller hearing is necessary because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that prevents automatic life sentencing for minors.

Friday's hearing will start at 8:30 a.m. We'll stream all of the proceedings live on this page.

Day one of the hearing was Thursday, which included graphic testimony and information at times – including statements made by Crumbley just hours before the shooting where he recorded himself saying he would be the next school shooter.

What is a Miller hearing?

Miller hearings, which are named after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 Miller v. Alabama ruling, are used to decide if life without parole sentences are appropriate for children.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony after the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. However, he cannot be sentenced until a judge considers his age since he is a teenager facing life in prison.

Crumbley was 15 when he committed the shooting. Had he been an adult, he would have automatically been given a life sentence without parole.

However, his age means certain factors must be considered before such a sentence is handed down.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, it will come down to two things: the severity of the crime balanced with the age of Ethan.

Crumbley could get life in prison, if Rowe sides with the prosecution, or he could get at least 40 years in prison if Rowe sees his age as a larger factor.

What happens next?

Rowe will weigh factors such as Crumbley's age, life circumstances, and crime circumstances. This could take several days. After the Miller hearing is done, Rowe will announce his decision at a later date, and Crumbley's sentencing will be scheduled.

Life sentences can still be imposed on children, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that prevents those kinds of punishments. However, a special hearing is first required. It enables juveniles with extreme sentences to argue why they should be allowed release back into society.

Crumbley previously requested that Rowe remove the life without parole possibility from his sentence, but Rowe declined.