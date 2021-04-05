'Neighborhood Vaccine Week': Detroit adds 8 COVID-19 vaccine sites

Detroit announced a weeklong campaign beginning April 12 to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED: Detroit adds walk-up COVID-19 vaccine option at TCF Center

During Neighborhood Vaccine Week, there will be one to two vaccine sites operating each day around the city. Each city council district will host at least one vaccination site during the week.

The sites will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said. All Detroiters 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated during the events.

These eight new sites will be in addition to Community Saturdays and other outreach programs.

Monday, April 12 -- Henry Ford High School, 20000 Evergreen. D1

Monday, April 12 -- Western High School, 1500 Scotten. D6

Tuesday, April 13 -- Randolph CTE School, 17101 Hubbell. D2

Wednesday, April 14 -- Brenda Scott Academy, 18440 Hoover. D3

Wednesday, April 14 -- Cass Tech High School 2501, Second Ave. D5

Thursday, April 15 -- Breithaupt Career Center, 9300 Hubbell. D7

Thursday, April 15 -- Islamic Center of Detroit, 14350 Tireman. D7

Friday, April 16 -- East English Village Prep, 5020 Cadieux. D4

Appointments for all locations can be made at 313-230-0505.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Michigan.

"This is the most intense COVID infection rate. The problem in Detroit is we are not sufficiently vaccinated to protect ourselves against what is coming," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "In the direction we're going, we could within 2-3 weeks, we could have the highest infection rate."

The Vaccine Week is the result of a partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit.

"This is part of our expansion of vaccine choice – providing a chance to get the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine near your neighborhood," Duggan said.