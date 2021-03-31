Detroit adds walk-up COVID-19 vaccine option at TCF Center to administer 8,000 a day

article

Detroit will soon be administering 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day at the TCF Center, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, the full TCF Center will be utilized to give vaccines, and a walk-up option will be available. Right now, there is only a drive-thru option with 5,000 vaccines being administered a day.

Parking will be free for the walk-up option.

Pfizer vaccines will be given. Duggan said the option to get Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available when the city receives those doses.

Duggan said about 20% of Detroiters have been vaccinated. This lags behind the state.

Michigan has administered 4.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

The mayor also announced that families of city employees will have the option to get vaccinated at the TCF Center on April 10. This includes all family members who are older than 16 and are part of the family's household.

Duggan said families can go to the event even if the city employee is not available.

Call 313-230-0505 to schedule your appointment.

Last week, the city opened up vaccination eligibility to all people who work in Detroit. Next Monday, all Michigan residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

There is also a mass vaccination site at Ford Field. Other options, such as Community Saturdays, are also available for people looking to get vaccinated.

