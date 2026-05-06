WATCH: Detroit PWHL team announcement expected as city teases 'exciting announcement'

The Brief The PWHL is expected to name Detroit as its first expansion city of the year Wednesday morning. Both the league and Iitch Sports + Entertainment announced press releases at the same time. Detroit has long been a popular location to bring the Professional Women's Hockey League.



Detroit is expected to get a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team Wednesday morning.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and city officials plan to make what is described as "an exciting announcement" from Little Caesars Arena. After that press conference was revealed, the speculation was that it would be PWHL-related. The league all but confirmed that when it shared that it would have an expansion press conference at the same time.

Watch the announcement live above at 10 a.m.

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Rumors have been swirling for months that Detroit is one of several cities favored to get a PWHL team in this year's expansion. In late March, following a successful Takeover Tour game, Detroit Red Wings co-owner Denise Ilitch said she expected the city to get a team.

"As you know, women's hockey is exploding, and we have a Professional Women's Hockey League which is unbelievable," she said on her podcast. "And I believe we'll be getting a team in Detroit soon, which really excites me."

The PWHL consists of eight teams that play several games in cities that don't have teams. These games, called the Takeover Tour, started in two cities during the 2023-24 season and expanded to 11 cities this season.

Fans in Detroit have consistently shown up for the league, which has hosted four games in the city since the league started in 2023. This season, two PWHL games were held in Detroit. Both games were double headers with the Red Wings, which some fans speculated was to test the feasibility of adding another professional sports team to Little Caesars Arena.